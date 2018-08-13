JNU student Umar Khalid shot at by unidentified man outside New Delhi's Constitution Club, say police; escapes unhurt

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid escaped unhurt after an unidentified man allegedly shot at him on Monday outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, police said.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Khalid Shafi, Umar Khalid was attending an event at the club when the incident occurred. "We were at a tea stall when a man in a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire at him. Khalid lost his balance, fell down and the bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man. He fired aerial shots and pistol slipped off his hands before he fled," ANI quoted him as saying.

Umar was at the venue to attend an event titled Khauff Se Azaadi, organised by an organisation named United Against Hate. Later Umar said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened." Speaking to The Quint, Umar said, "A person came with a gun, tried to overpower me, (and) tried to shoot me down. Thankfully, my friends were there with me, who tried to overpower him in return and he ran away and fired from across the road."

Khalid attributed "hateful propaganda" spread by trolls and the media as the reason behind the attack.

"I was very scared at that moment when he pointed that gun at me. At that moment, I was reminded of what happened to Gauri Lankesh and I thought that moment has arrived," he further said.

Online support for Umar

Shortly after the incident was reported, people took to Twitter to express their shock and anguish. Former JNU student union vice-president Shehla Rashid called it "shocking and highly condemnable".

Comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his show Shut Up Ya Kunal!, called it spine-chilling.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the attack was a direct result of the "relentless hate campaign using both social & mainstream media".

CPML member Kavita Krishnan said that it was the "hate speech and fake news" peddled by news channels that led to the attack.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani reacted to the incident and said that he suspected that people who killed journalist Gauri Lankesh, rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare were behind the attack on Khalid.

Umar was in the news two weeks ago when he accused the JNU administration of a vendetta and said that they have not allowed him to submit his PhD thesis on Monday despite the Delhi High Court ordering the institution to not take any coercive action against him till 16 August.

The JNU student said that he will contest the "vendetta". "...the proctor refused to accept my submission, arguing that it was not coercion. This is another level of vendetta. I will definitely not pay the fine… I will contest this further,” he was quoted as saying.

Umar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event and now are out on bail.

Umar was earlier rusticated and slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 in connection with the 2016 incident. On 20 July, the Delhi High Court listed for 16 August a plea by Umar, as the JNU counsel said that no coercive steps will be taken against him and some other students, who have also moved the court against the penalty imposed on them by the varsity.

