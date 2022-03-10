JNU MBA 2022 Admissions: Registration deadline ends today; check details here

Aspirants who have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, are eligible to apply for the MBA programme

The registration process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) MBA programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) will end today, 10 March. Interested applicants can visit the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in and submit their application forms.

JNU MBA 2022 Admissions: Here’s how to apply

Go to JNU’s official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, search and click on the ‘MBA Application Form 2022’ link

Register on the JNU portal and fill the application form

Pay the fee, upload the documents required for JNU MBA 2022 Admissions and click on the submit button

Take a printout of JNU MBA 2022 Admission form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the MBA programme.

Application Fee

Unreserved category applicants are required to pay Rs 2,000 as the JNU MBA application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories have to pay Rs 1,000.

Eligibility Criteria and Admission Process

Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) from a government recognised university to apply for the MBA programme. More details are given in the Information Brochure here.

Aspirants who have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, held by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, are eligible to apply for the MBA programme. Candidates must note that they have to submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score while filling up the application form.

The CAT scores will be used by JNU to shortlist applicants for Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Foreign nationals must have a valid Bachelor's degree as well as a GMAT score of a minimum of 500 to be considered for admission to the MBA programme.

Fee structure:

General category students have to pay Rs 12 lakh for the entire MBA programme. OBC category students have to pay Rs 8 lakh for the MBA course while SC/ST/DA category students are required to pay Rs 6 lakh for the programme. All candidates have to make the fee payment in four equal installments.

For more details regarding the admission process, applicants are advised to visit the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

