JNU extends deadline for monsoon semester registration till 4 Sept amid demands for phased return of students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date of registration for the monsoon semester till 4 September.

The university had started the online registration process on 21 August, which was to conclude on 31 August. The institute will not be opened till 30 September.

Students have been allowed to opt for provisional registration because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. This step has been taking into consideration the cases of students who don't have internet access or are unable to register online.

Students are required to pay all relevant dues, like tuition fee, hostel fee and mess charges. However, JNU has clarified that hostel fee will be charged at the old rate. The varsity has also asked students to remain where they are and not return to campus until further notice.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding that the safe return of students should be ensured in a phased manner. It has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard, PTI reported.

The union has also called for pushing back the dates for the registration process, saying that many students do not have internet facilities.

“International students are facing difficulty in registration due to the duration of visas. Particularly at a time when many have returned to home countries, they cannot be expected to extend visa duration immediately,” JNUSU said in a statement.

It added that many international students are facing difficulty in paying fees because of certain banking policies regarding the online transfer.

JNUSU had protested on 24 August at the office of the Dean of Students. It also met the deputy registrar on 26 and 28 August for registration-related issues. The union has also objected to the registration process, citing the incomplete evaluation process of the previous semester.

It said that provisional registration does not leave any scope for improving the grade or repeating the course. “The University Grants Commission has said that the winter semester evaluation must be completed by 30 September. In such a scenario, it doesn't make sense to start registering for the next semester when this semester too hasn't been completed,” Saket Moon, JNUSU vice-president, said.