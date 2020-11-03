JNU Admission: JNUEE 2020 final answer key released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in; NTA to declare results soon

The provisional answer key was released on 21 October and students were given time to raise objection by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 for each challenge

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website: jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the question paper of the entrance examination has also been released.

Students who have appeared for the JNUEE 2020 can download and check their responses in the final answer key released in PDF format.

The merit list will be prepared by the NTA based on JNUEE 2020 final answer key,

Students can check their responses and can get an idea of their probable scores in the entrance examination.

As per NDTV, the JNUEE result 2020 is expected to be released soon by NTA.

The final answer key includes the changes and objections raised by the candidates in the JNUEE provisional answer 2020.

The provisional answer key was released on 21 October and students were given time to raise objection by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 for each challenge.

Steps to download JNUEE 2020 final answer key:

Step 1: Log on to JNUEE's official website: jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Question Papers Administered and Final Answer Key."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to select the subject and press the download icon adjacent to it.

Step 4: The JNUEE 2020 final answer key will open in a PDF file.

Step 5: Check your response with the answer key.

Here's the direct link to check and download JNUEE 2020 final answer key.

The computer-based entrance test for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University was conducted between 5 and 8 October at various centres across the country.