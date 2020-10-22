JNUEE 2020 answer key released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in; raise objections by 10 pm today
For challenging the answer key, candidates will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000, which will be refunded by NTA if the challenge is found to be correct
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 answer key has been released by the National testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the question papers of the entrance exams have also been released.
The computer-based test (CBT) was for admission to JNU was conducted by NTA from 5 to 8 October across the country.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against JNUEE provisional answer key by 22 October up to 10 pm. To challenge the answer keys, students will have to give details of their observations, with supporting evidence, if any. They will also be required to enter their application number, date of birth and upload the relevant documents.
For challenge, candidates will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000. The fee will be refunded by NTA if the challenge is found to be correct. No challenge will be considered by NTA without receipt of processing fee. Candidates will have to make payment online using debit card, credit card or net banking.
Steps to check and download JNUEE 2020 answer key:
Step 1: Go to Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 official website - jnuexams.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Display Question Paper/ Challenge Answer Key".
Step 3: You can check the answer key either using your JNUEE application number and password, or by application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Enter the security pin as displayed on the page and press the sign in button.
Step 5: JNUEE 2020 answer key will be displayed on your screen. Match your responses and raise objections, if needed.
Here is the direct link to check JNUEE 2020 answer key
Based on the objections raised, NTA will release the JNUEE 2020 final answer keys soon. The result of JNUEE 2020 will be declared after the final answer keys are released. The result will be based on the final answer key.
Students who qualify JNUEE 2020 will be eligible for admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CSIR-UGC NET June 2020: NTA opens correction window for choice of cities at csirnet.nta.nic.in
The correction window will be open till 11.50 pm on 20 October. The exam will be held on 19, 21 and 26 November.
DUET 2020 answer key for MPhil and PhD courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections by 22 October
Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The payment has to be made through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI by 22 October
NEET Result 2020 Declared: Check scorecard and merit list on ntaneet.nic.in and nta.nic.in
NEET result 2020 declared | A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2020 of which 85 to 90 percent appeared for the examination