JNU Admission 2021: Cut-offs declared for UG and PG Courses; check direct links here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the first cut-offs for students seeking admission to different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. To check the cut-off scores, candidates need to visit the official website of JNU at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

Also, students should note that the university has released the first cut-offs for candidates who applied for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), integrated MSc, Master of Technology (MTech), postgraduate (PG) Diploma and certain other programmes.

Here are simple steps on how to check JNU cut-offs for UG, PG admissions:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, ‘JNUEE 2021 List 1 Cut off Scores’ that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens; candidates can check on the PDF file of the selected course.

Step 4: Then go through the cut offs scores and compare with your scores.

Candidates can also use the following direct links for the cut-offs:

MA- https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MAMSCMCA.pdf

MSc- https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MAMSCMCA.pdf

MCA - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MAMSCMCA.pdf

BA (Hons) - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/BA.pdf

BSc - MSc Integrated - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/BSC.pdf

Certificate of proficiency - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/cop.pdf

MTech- https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MtechMphPGt.pdf

MPH- https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MtechMphPGt.pdf

PG Diploma in Bigdata - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2021/list1/MtechMphPGt.pdf

For unreserved and reserved category candidates, JNU has released cut-offs separately, as per news reports.

Previously, JNU had declared the results of the entrance exam JNUEE 2021, which was conducted this year from 20 to 23 September. Admission to all courses in the varsity, except PhD courses will be given on the basis of the JNUEE scores of the candidate and whether they meet the prescribed cut-offs.

Meanwhile, for PhD admission, students are requested to appear for the viva-voce round. Following which the final merit list is arranged with 70 percent weightage being given to the entrance exam score and 30 percent to the viva round.

Details about the JNU admission process will be published soon on the official website of the university, so candidates are requested to keep a regular check on it.