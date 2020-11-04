JNU admission 2020: NTA to declare JNUEE result 2020 soon; visit jnuexams.nta.nic.in for details

Candidates who obtain marks above the cut-off list will be eligible to appear for the counselling round for admission to various programmes offered in the varsity

JNU admission 2020 | Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) result 2020 is expected to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, students who have appeared for JNU admission test can check their score and qualifying status at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by NDTV, the JNUEE 2020 will be released in the form of a scorecard. The entrance test for undergraduate programmes was conducted by the University on 6 October, while for postgraduate courses admission test was held from 5 to 8 October.

The examination was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates who qualify the entrance exam will get to appear for the counselling round. The University will also release a cut-off list for admission to various programmes offered.

Steps to check JNUEE 2020 result:

Step 1: Once released, candidates will be required to visit JNUEE 2020 official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that will mention JNUEE result/ scorecard 2020.

Step 3: Enter your credentials including registration number, date of birth to login. Your JNUEE result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save the result and take a print for future reference.

JNUEE 2020 final answer key was released by NTA on 3 November. The answer key includes the changes and objections raised by students against JNUEE provisional answer key 2020.

The JNU provisional answer key 2020 was released on 21 October and candidates were given time to raise objection, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 for each challenge.

