JNTU releases admit card for TS ECET 2020; visit ecet.tsche.ac.in to download hall ticket

This year, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 31 August across 56 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has released Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020 admit card today (Thursday, 27 August).

Candidates can download their hall tickets via the official websites - tsche.ac.in or ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET 2020 will be conducted on 31 August. The exam will be held in two shifts.

A total of 28,038 candidates will be appearing for the engineering common entrance test this year, of which 13,809 will appear in the first shift, while 12,943 will write the test in the second shift in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, 617 candidates will write the exam in the first shift, while 669 will take the exam in the second shift.

The TS ECET 2020 will be conducted in total 56 exam centres of which 52 centres are in Telangana and 4 are in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Times of India, of the seven main common entrance tests in the state, TS ECET will be the first to be conducted.

To download the admit card candidates will be required to enter their registration or application number.

Candidates who are going to sit for the exam in the first shift will be required to enter the examination centre by 8.30 am, while those appearing in the second shift will have to reach by 1.30 pm, reported Indian Express.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be staggered entry and therefore, candidates have been asked to report earlier.

How to download TS ECET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ECET - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Hallticket' tab

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format along with other details

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download TS ECET 2020 admit card - https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/TSECET/TSECET2020_HT_20.aspx

As per the official statement, JNTU is conducting the entrance exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the academic year 2020-2021 for Diploma and for BSc (Mathematics) Degree candidates.

https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/TSECET/TSECET_HomePage.aspx