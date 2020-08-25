TS ECET 2020 admit card likely to be released today; download from ecet.tsche.ac.in

A total of 28,038 candidates will be taking the exam of which 13,809 will appear in the first shift, while 12,943 will write the test in the second shift

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is expected to release the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020 today (25 August).

It will be made available for download at the official websites - tsche.ac.in or ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET 2020 is scheduled to be held on 31 August.

According to a report by Careers 360, the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts.

A total of 28,038 candidates will be taking the exam of which 13,809 will appear in the first shift, while 12,943 will write the test in the second shift in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, 617 students will take the exam in the first shift and 669 will appear in the second shift.

The exam will be conducted at 56 exam centres with 52 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh.

JNTU is conducting the entrance exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the academic year 2020-2021 for Diploma and for BSc (Mathematics) Degree candidates, said the official statement.

Examinees who have successfully registered for the test can download their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. After downloading the TS ECET hall ticket 2020, the candidates have been advised to go through all the instructions carefully and abide by them on the day of the examination.

Steps to download TS ECET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Candidates must be careful about the hall ticket as it contains necessary details such as the exam time and date, centre address along with other basic personal details.

The Indian Express reported that the TS ECET will be the first major entrance exam to be held in the state of Telangana followed by TS EAMCET 2020, which will be held from 9 September.