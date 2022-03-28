JKSSB SI 2021: Raise objections against answer key till 31 March at jkssb.nic.in; check details here

According to the official notice issued by the JKSSB, applicants can 'submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website

The tentative answer key for the Sub-Inspector exam has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates who wish to raise objection against the JKSSB SI 2021 answer key can do so from today, 28 March. The challenges against the JKSSB SI answer key can be raised at the official website at- jkssb.nic.in.

According to the official notice issued by the JKSSB, applicants can "submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022".

The notice also stated the JKSSB would not accept any challenges through other means and/or those submitted after the stipulated deadline has passed. Check the notice here.

Steps to raise objections against JKSSB SI answer key:

― Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

― Click on the link to raise objections against the SI 2021 exam

― Login using the required details such as your date of birth and roll number

― Select the question you want to raise objection against and choose what you believe to be the correct response

― Upload the necessary supporting documents in favour of your answer

― Click on submit and save a copy of the challenges you raised for future use

Direct link to view JKSSB SI 2021 tentative answer key is here.

According to a statement by the JKSSB, the Sub-Inspector exam 2021 was the first ever OMR based objective type written examination that was conducted successfully by the Board. Over 97,000 applicants appeared for the SI exam, which was held on 27 March, from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam was held in 322 centres across 16 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The recruitment drive is being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for 1,200 SI vacancies. For more information related to the recruitment process, applicants can visit the official JKSSB website.

