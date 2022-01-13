JKSSB JE Civil result 2021 out; here's direct link to check merit list

The exam result is based on the performance of applicants who took the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for Junior Engineer (Civil) positions

The result of CBT exams held for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) has been put out by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Applicants who appeared in the CBT examination can check and download their results through the official website of JKSSB - https://jkssb.nic.in .

The Board conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) from 27 October, 2021 to 2 November, 2021. The answer keys for the same were released on 5 November, 2021.

JKSSB JE Civil result 2021: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of JKSSB - https://jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to CBT exam result for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil).

JKSSB JE Civil result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the JKSSB JE Civil 2021 result for future use

The exam result is based on the performance of applicants who took the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for Junior Engineer (Civil) positions.

It is to be noted that applicants who appeared in the merit list will be called for the document verification process. The Board will release the document verification date separately.

The merit list consists of details of applicants such as - roll number, name, application numbers, names of post, and percentile.

Here’s the direct link to the result.

The board considered and examined the objections raised by the applicants and after due deliberations on the matter, the final answer key is released.

If any candidate who has an issue with the scorecard can raise an objection before 15 January, 2022 through e-mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com. If no representation is received by the JKSSB, the score sheet will be treated as the final score sheet.

For more details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of JKSSB- https://jkssb.nic.in .

