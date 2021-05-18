Earlier, the CCE prelims exam was scheduled to be conducted on 11 July but now it will be held on 24 October, this year

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims. Earlier, the CCE prelims exam was scheduled to be conducted on 11 July but now it will be held on 24 October, this year.

In an official notice available on the official website http://jkpsc.nic.in/, the JKPSC stated, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021”.

However, the JKPSC came up with this decision after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) postponed the Civil Service Examination. The UPSC CSE which was planned to be conducted on 27 June will now be held on 10 October due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, another announcement has been made by the commission regarding the excess fee remitted by them against a single application.

JKPSC informed that applicants who have submitted excess fee have been asked to provide correct account details in the prescribed format by 25 May or through email at helpdcskjkpsc@gmail.com so that they can get the refund back.

“It may also be noted that these candidates who have already received back excess payment through concerned banks as 'Charge back' need not furnish the account details," the JKPSC said in an official notice.

The notice also mentioned that while considering the requests from the applicants, the matter was then taken up with the concerned banks.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in, for any further updates or information.