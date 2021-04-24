JKBOSE Class 11 admissions 2021: Registration date extended till 30 April; check details at jkbose.ac.in
The board has also cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were already underway
The last date to register for the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 11 Admissions 2021 (Jammu division) has been extended.
Students can now register till 30 April. Earlier, the deadline was 25 April. Candidates can visit the official website jkbose.ac.in to check the details and notification.
Important Dates:
30 April: Last date to apply with a fee of Rs 1,060
10 May: Last date for the submission of fees
20 May: Last date to submit the fees which will get increased to Rs 2,770
All the students need to pay Rs 10 as an extra fee in addition to the above fees.
The board earlier revised the Class 11 syllabus as per the new education policy. While choosing subjects, students are advised to opt for such subjects/ combinations of subjects that are available in the institution.
You can check the entire syllabus here:
In another notification, the board announced the cancellation of the Class 11 examination for the Jammu Division (Summer Zone) recently. The exams were slated to be held from 27 April. The decision has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The board has also cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were already underway. Some papers have been conducted while the others have been cancelled.
The Lt Governor had announced through Twitter that Class 12 board exams have also been cancelled.
Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the board has closed all the schools from classes 1 to 9 from 5 April onwards.
