JKBOSE releases Class 11 results for Kashmir and Kargil division; check details at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 11 for the Kashmir and Kargil divisions. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard by visiting the official website - jkbose.ac.in. The exams were held last year.

Students can follow these steps to check the result:

1. Visit jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the result you want to check (either Kashmir or Kargil division)

3. A new page will open

4. Now, type your roll number

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Take a print out and save a copy for later use

You can check the result directly from here

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has postponed the Class 11 exams for the academic year 2020-21. Earlier, the board has cancelled the Class 10 exam papers for those subjects that were yet to be conducted.

Students have already undertaken few board exams, the rest stand cancelled, as per the notification. Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of the papers they have undertaken this year. The Lt Governor also announced the postponement of Class 12 board exams on social media.

In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.@jkboseofficial @JKEduSchool — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2021

All the schools have been shut for students of up to Class 9 since 5 April. Jammu and Kashmir currently has 12,164 active coronavirus cases. A total of 2,063 people have lost their lives due to the virus, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.