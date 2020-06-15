JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: J&K State Board of School Education declares 70% pass percentage; visit jkbose.ac.in to check scores

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 | The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, or JKBOSE, has declared the Class 10 results for the summer zone. According to IndiaTV report, the overall pass percentage is 70 percent. Pass percentage among boys is 68 percent, while pass percentage among girls is 72 percent.

Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 examination 2020 can check their results on the official website jkbose.ac.in. Candidates need to key in their roll numbers to see their score.

According to a report in NDTV, while the board had earlier released the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Leh division on February 7, the results for the Kashmir division were yet to be announced.

To check how much a candidate has scored in the JKBOSE Class 10 board exams 2020, he/she will first have to visit the official website - JKBOSE.ac.in. They, then, need to key in their roll number, following which the website will show candidates their results.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the results have been declared online to ensure that students remain safe and do not venture out of their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The distribution of physical marksheets and result certificates will be done at a later date in staggered form throughout respective schools.

The results of the Higher Secondary part II (Class 12) exams of the Jammu division were declared in January. The Board decided to announce the results online keeping in mind the availability of internet services.