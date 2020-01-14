JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K education board announces Class 12 results for Jammu division; check scores at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary part II (Class 12) exam results for the Jammu division. Candidates from the Jammu division, who had appeared for the JKBOSE 12th annual exam in November 2019, can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

According to JagranJosh, the Board decided to declare the results online keeping in mind the availability of internet services. Candidates are advised to keep admit cards/exam roll numbers handy.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link - Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12) Regular Examination 2019 Result 2019 (Jammu Division).

Step 3: The link will direct to a new page.

Step 4: Enter Roll Number to view results.

Step 5: Download and save results for future reference.

