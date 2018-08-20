JKBOSE class 10th, 12th Jammu division summer zone results 2018 declared; check scores at jkbose.jk.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the 10th and 12th class results of Jammu region for the year 2018. Results of the bi-annual exam can be checked on the official website of the board, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

How to check JKBOSE 10th and 12th class result:

- Log in to the official website of JK Education Board, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

- Under ‘Latest Result’ section, click on 2018 10th or 12th Jammu Division result link.

- Enter the roll number and click on ‘Submit’.

- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

The result of Jammu and Leh part 2 class 12th bi-annual exam was declared on 5 June, and Jammu 10th biannual exam result part 2 was declared on 3 June.

Over 4,225 affiliated schools are affiliated to the board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.