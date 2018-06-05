JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2018 for Jammu and Leh division declared; visit jkbose.jk.gov.in to check the results

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday has released the Class 12 2018 or Part Two Bi-Annual 2018 results for Jammu and Leh Division on their official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Students can check their JKBOSE Class 12 result for the Jammu Division on their official website jkbose.jk.hov.in. While results for Class 12 2018 for the Leh Division can be found on jkbose.jk.hov.in.

Results for JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-annual examination for Kashmir Division were announced by the board on 11 May, while 2018 results for Class 12 for the Kashmir Division were announced on 9 May, reported Times of India.

Students can follow the steps given below to check their Class 12 or Part Two Bi-Annual 2018 results:

— Open the official websiteof the board - jkbose.jk.gov.in

— Click on 'Examinations' and choose from the Jammu or Leh board

— Click on 'Class 12' results link

— Enter your roll number and click on submit

— Download the result and take a print out for future reference