JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 Jammu Division: J&K board declares Class 10 results on jkbose.ac.in; steps to check scores

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 Jammu Division | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 10 results for the Jammu division today (Monday, 13 May). Candidates can check their scores on JKBOSE's official website jkbose.ac.in.

This year, the board held the Class 10 exams in Jammu province from 25 February to 19 March and for the Kashmir division between 25 February and 14 March.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 10 results for Jammu region:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Class 10 Jammu region' results

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll number

Step 4: Log in by clicking ‘Submit’

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Students must download the result and take a printout for future reference

Last year, 50,122 students had registered for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams, the overall pass percentage for which was 83.6 percent. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 83 and 84, respectively.

The JKBOSE Class 10 results are also available on third-party websites such as jkboseresults.net and indiaresults.com.

If candidates cannot access their scores via internet, they can avail the board's SMS service. To receive their JKBOSE Class 10 results on their phone, students must type jkbose10 <space>roll number and send the message to 5676750.

The JKBOSE results for Class 12 Jammu division were announced on Friday on the board's official website.

About the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education

Based in Jammu and Srinagar, JKBOSE is a governmental body responsible for academic administration in Jammu and Kashmir. Founded on 28 August, 1975, the board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after all matters associated with school education in the state.

