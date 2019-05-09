JKBOSE Class 10 result 2019: Class 10th bi-annual results for Kashmir division available at jkbose.jk.gov.in; here's how to check

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019| The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Board (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 bi-annual results for Kashmir division on Wednesday (8 May) evening.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their scores on JKBOSE official website — jkbose.jk.gov.in. While the board has activated the link for searching result through roll numbers, the name-wise result window would be activated later during the day.

This year, the board held Class 10 examinations in Jammu province from 25 February to 19 March and for Kashmir division, the exams were conducted between 25 February and 14 March, 2019.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 10 results:

Step 1- Go to the official website of JKBOSE : jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the link for Class 10 Kashmir region results (summer zone)

Step 3- Enter all the required details such as roll number and other admit card details asked

Step 4- Log in by clicking ‘Submit’

Step 5- Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6-Students must download the result and take a print-out of it for future reference.

The results of both Class 10 and 12 exams for the Jammu division are expected to come by next week.

