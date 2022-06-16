India

J&K: Two terrorists who killed teacher Rajni Bala shot dead by security forces in Kulgam

Rajni Bala was shot dead outside the government school where she worked in Gopalpara in Kulgam on 31 May

FP Staff June 16, 2022 20:10:25 IST
Representational image. ANI

Two terrorists who killed teacher Rajni Bala, were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday.

The operation began on 14 June.

This operation came a day after another encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Kumar who hailed from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist on 2 June.

The terrorist had barged into Kumar's workplace, the Elaqaie Dihati Bank Kulgam district.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 16, 2022 20:28:07 IST

