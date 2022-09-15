As per Jammu and Kashmir Police, both terrorists were involved in a recent civilian killing at Wugragund in Pulwama where a migrant labourer was killed recently.

New Delhi: Two terrorists of Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind (AGuH), an al-Qaeda affiliate, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The two terrorists have been identified as Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza, a resident of Budgam and Aijaz Rasool Nazar, who hails from Karimabad in Pulwama.

“A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Dangerpur in Srinagar. The operation resulted in neutralisation of two hard-core terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH. An AK Rifle, two pistols and other material was recovered from them,” said Defence PRO Srinagar in a statement.

During the cordon and search operation, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces. The forces retaliated, triggering an encounter in which the two were killed, police said.

In a tweet, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “Killed #terrorists were affiliated with #terror outfit AGuH & identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad @ Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent #terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama.”

