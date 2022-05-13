J&K: Two terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Brar area of Bandipora
Bandipora: Two terrorists were neutralized during an encounter at the Brar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday, police said.
"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (total 2). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Brar (Aragam) area of Bandipora. On Wednesday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
