J&K: Two personnel hurt after terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in Shopian and Pulwama

On the same day, terrorists shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Pulwama district. Forty-year-old Mohammad Akram sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital

Terrorists hurled grenades at two CRPF camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring two personnel, police said.

On the same day, terrorists also shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Pulwama district. The injured Mohammad Akram (40) sustained a bullet injury at a round 9.10 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said. Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the official said.

The attacks came on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the CRPF Day event, held for the first time outside the national capital.

"At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district of Shopian," a police official said.

He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion.

In another incident, terrorists threw a grenade at the camp of 180 Battalion of the CRPF at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, the official said. He said a CRPF trooper was injured in the explosion.

With input from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.