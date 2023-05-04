J&K: Two militants killed in police encounter in Baramulla

Police said that two terrorists were killed on Thursday in a clash with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Security personnel began a cordon and search operation early on Thursday morning in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri neighbourhood of the Baramulla district in north Kashmir in response to specific information regarding the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

He said that after the militants opened fire on a search group of the military, who returned fire, the search operation developed into a confrontation.

Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of gunfire, the official reported, adding that their identity and group affiliation were being determined.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Valley after a brief lull.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

"The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, the security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads is likely infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector. "Troops were put on high alert on May 1," the PRO said in a statement.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.

"And on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 am, the infiltrated terrorists were sighted by the troops. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists," it read further.

"Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

