New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted after an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 30 kg was recovered from near Tahab Crossing on Circular Road in Pulwama by security forces on Wednesday.

"An IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and security forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir.

J&K | An IED weighing 25 to 30 kg has been recovered by security forces near the Tahab Crossing in Pulwama. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/fa4I0FLEm5 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also arrested a terrorist with Islamic State (ISIS) links from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, who was planning an IED blast on Independence Day.

A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, security was also beefed up along Udhampur-Katra railway link and at Udhampur Railway Station ahead of the Independence Day.

"Special dog squad, Govt Railway Police (GRP) & Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans have been deployed to ensure security ahead of the Independence Day. Checking and frisking of passengers is also being done," said authorities.

J&K | Security tightened along Udhampur-Katra railway link & at Udhampur Railway Station. Spl dog squad, Govt Railway Police (GRP) & Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans deployed to ensure security ahead of #IndependenceDay. Checking & frisking of passengers is also being done. pic.twitter.com/Zxx0PShwAG — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

With inputs from agencies

