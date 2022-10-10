Anantnag: Two terrorist were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.

The operation is still underway.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.

With inputs from agencies

