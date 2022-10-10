J&K: Two terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway
Two terrorist were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.
Anantnag: Two terrorist were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.
The operation is still underway.
Anantnag encounter | One more terrorist neutralised; Operation underway
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/WJ1ceQQ1lO pic.twitter.com/utWEthc3LG
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.
Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
J&K: Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the suspension of the mobile internet services
J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins 3-day tour, meets Gujjar, Bakerwal delegations
In South Kashmir's Shopian district, Gujjars and Bakerwals protested and threatened to escalate the agitation if Paharis are granted ST status, PTI reported
Amit Shah to visit J&K on 4 October, will launch development projects, review security
The Home Minister on 5 October will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top Indian Army officials, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar