J&K: Terrorist hide out busted in Ramban, ammunition and explosives recovered
The police said that the search operation was launched following input about a batch of ammunition in the far-flung hilly forest area in Ramban's Khari tehsil
New Delhi: Security forces recovered a batch of ammunition and explosives after a terrorist hideout was busted in the forests of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The police said that the search operation was launched following input about a batch of ammunition in the far-flung hilly forest area in Rmban’s Khari tehsil.
“310- AK 47 Rounds(rusted condition); 30-9mm Rounds (rusted condition); 01-9mm Magazine; 06- AK-47 Magazines (rusted condition); 01- Grenade; Tape Recorder:- 1 (rusted); 01-Handset with antenna (rusted condition); 02-cassettes; 03-Battery terminals; 01- negatives photofilm (rusted/damaged); 05-pencil cells; 01-plastic can; 01-pocket diary; 01 roll Copper wire (damaged) and 01-Bennet, were recovered from the hideout,” police said.
The search operation was carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 23 Rashtriya Rifles.
A case u/s 7/25 Arms act and Sec 4 Explosives substances Act has been registered at police station Banihal, and further investigation into the matter is underway.
With inputs from ANI
