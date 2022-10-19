J&K: Srinagar to host Kumaon Literary Festival on 19-20 October

Srinagar: The Kumaon Literary Festival(KLF), one of India’s most coveted literary festivals, will hold its fourth edition in Srinagar from 19-20 October. The two-day festival will be hosted on the banks of the beautiful Dal Lake and is being organised in collaboration with Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI). It will feature several workshops on topics ranging from literature to cinema that will highlight various forms of art and culture.

The KLF is one of the country’s first travelling literary festivals which brings creative minds together to share perspectives on issues relevant to literature and cultural life as a nation.

The festival, to be inaugurated by Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, will feature eminent speakers like Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India; India’s highest-selling fiction author Ashwin Sanghi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra, actor Divya Dutta, Katha Kathan founder Jameel Gulrays, veteran journalist Bhawana Somaaya, senior journalist and author Anant Vijay, film historian Pavan Jha, and publisher Shantanu Ray Chaudhari. Renowned authors like Kiran Manral, Yatindra Mishra, Jai Arjun, Anu Singh, Mona Verma and will also grace the event with their presence, as reported by Republic World.

Among the books being launched and discussed, include ‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ by Parthiv Dhar and Anirudha Bhattacharjee, ‘The Magicians of Mazda’ by Ashwin Sanghi, ‘The Mystic and the Lyric: Four Women Poets from Kashmir’ by Neerja Mattoo, ‘Inked in India-Fountain Pens and A story of Make and Unmake’ by Bibek Debroy and Sovan Roy, ‘Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work’ by Rahul Rawail, ‘Letters to Self by Narendra Modi’, Translation by Bhawana Somaaya, ‘The Stars in My Sky’ by Divya Dutta, and many more, as reported by Republic World.

Authors, filmmakers, actors and chefs from all over the country are coming to Srinagar to attend the two-day literary festival.

The festival was launched in 2014 by lawyer-author Sumant Batra. The not-for-profit event has held many successful editions attended by hundreds of literary luminaries and thinkers from around the globe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.