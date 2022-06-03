J&K: Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in Shopian car blast
Naik Praveen was from the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son
A soldier died at an Army hospital in Udhampur on Friday, a day after he was severely injured in an explosion inside a private hired vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
Based on specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian district. During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers. The injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, a statement read.
"Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement added.
Naik Praveen was from the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son. The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after wreath laying ceremony at Udhampur on Friday.
