'Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth and government will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,' Sinha said in a tweet.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Friday said that his administration has cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment in the state and has recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

In a twitter message, Sinha wrote, "JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process."

With inputs from agencies

J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process: J&K LG Manoj Sinha pic.twitter.com/Dmdba9y5jT — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

He further added that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

"Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth and govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment," he added in the tweet.

The development comes a month after Sinha ordered a probe led by Additional Chief Secretary into the allegations of irregularities in the selection process.

He had then assured that fresh recruitments would be made if any irregularity was established in the probe.

The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on 4 June.

Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to streets alleging fraud in the recruitment process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.