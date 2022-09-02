J&K: Migrant labourer shot at in Pulwama, condition stable, say police
The victim, identified as Muneerul Islam from West Bengal, has been rushed to a local hospital and his condition is set to be stable, said police.
New Delhi: The incidents of migrant killings in the Valley refuse to stop as yet another labourer hailing from West Bengal was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
The victim, identified as Muneerul Islam, has been rushed to a local hospital and his condition is set to be stable, said police.
“Terrorists fired at Muneerul Islam from West Bengal in Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital where his condition is stable. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said J&K Police.
J&K | Terrorists fired upon labour named Muneerul Islam, from West Bengal, in Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital where his condition is stable. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow: J&K Police
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
Last month, a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and two other labourers from the same state were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora village of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
