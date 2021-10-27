Srinagar medical students in UAPA trouble over 'celebrations' of Pakistan's T20 win

Students of Government Medical College and Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were seen in videos chanting slogans against India and in praise of Pakistan

The J&K Police has registered two FIRs against hostel wardens, management and students of two medical colleges in Srinagar where students created a ruckus and raised anti-India abusive slogans after Pakistan won the match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Multiple videos of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar had gone viral in which some students could be seen chanting slogans against India and in praise of Pakistan.

The ruckus took place even as Home Minister Amit Shah was on his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the very first after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

“The FIRs have been registered in Soura and Karan Nagar Police Stations of Srinagar city under sections 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Our probe is currently underway. We will set an example through this case,” a senior officer of J&K Police informed.

J&K Police is currently going through the videos in detail and quizzing the staff of these colleges to identify the students who indulged in such activities on the campus on Sunday night.

“We are going through all videos in detail. Most videos that have surfaced are old and from 2017. Hence we have to be very careful. Some videos of GMC and SKIMS are from Sunday night. Investigation will clear everything”, J&K police sources further said.

Social media has been filled with comments from across India by people outraged by the viral videos and demanding action by J&K Government and the Police against the medical students.

“Such doctors are a risk for humanity. How will they treat the soldiers posted in Kashmir only God knows!” said a female medical student from Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu on condition of anonymity.

No arrests have yet been made in the case so far until this report was filed.

