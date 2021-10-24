Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Pakistan At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 October, 2021

24 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

151/7 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 16
Pakistan

Pakistan

152/0 (17.5 ov)

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Live Blog
India Pakistan
151/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.55 152/0 (17.5 ov) - R/R 8.52

Match Ended

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Babar Azam (C) - 68

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 79

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Rizwan (W) not out 79 55 6 3
Babar Azam (C) not out 68 52 6 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 25 0
Mohammed Shami 3.5 0 43 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

152 (152) R/R: 8.52

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Highlights, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

23:23 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India-Pakistan encounter. Few would have expected a team of India's calibre to get outplayed the way they did today, as they ended up getting outplayed in all departments. What a day to be a Pakistani cricket fan. Generations grew up waiting for their team to beat their neighbours in a World Cup match, and that dream has finally come true today.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the final fixture of the opening weekend of the T20 World Cup. On behalf of my colleague Ujwal, this is Amit signing off!

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: "This win is a team effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us confidence and spinners also bowled well. We executed the plans very well. We as openers like to keep things simple and as the wicket kept getting better, we wanted to bat till the end. We will take confidence from the win but the tournament is not going to become easy. Before the match, I told players that we need to forget the history."

Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: We did not execute the things we wanted to. Credit should be given where its due and Pakistan outplayed us today. We always knew we needed a total that is competitive. They did not give us any chances. It played pretty slow in the first half. Little bit of dew helps the ball come on better later. When you know conditions will change later, you need extra runs. Quality bowling from Pakistan upfront. With the dew coming in in the second half, the slower bowlers were not as effective. Just the start of the tournament, not the end, so important to stay composed. Certainly not the stage where we will be thinking what will we do moving forward.

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

Shaheen Afridi: "First time we've beaten India and it is because of the wishes from the Pakistanis. The plan was to bring the ball back in. It was not easy to bat against the new ball. Babar and Rizwan deserve a lot of credit. We need to carry forward this momentum."

Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)

Shaheen Shah is the Player of the Match.

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

Hard luck India and United

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

After 17.5 overs,Pakistan 152/0 ( Mohammad Rizwan (W) 79 , Babar Azam (C) 68)

Shami's final over also turns out to be the last over of the match as the Pakistanis finish off in style — Rizwan smacking a six and back-to-back fours to bring the equation down to single digit, followed by a single, with Babar coming back for a second to seal the deal. Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets — the first time the Men in Blue have been handed a 10-wicket loss in Twenty20 Internationals — and end their winless run in World Cups in the process.

Some emotional celebrations out there at the moment, and Pakistan deserve every bit of joy right now for the clinical manner with which they've gone about business today.

Full Scorecard
23:02 (IST)

Afridi's class helps Pakistan beat India

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

Clinical win 

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

Terrific Pakistan

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:59 (IST)

PAKISTAN HAMMER INDIA BY 10 WICKETS! India's unbeaten run against their South Asian arch-rivals, a streak that stretches back to 1992, is finally broken! Skipper Babar Azam collects the winning runs, dashing back for a second run after guiding the ball towards long on. PAK 152/0
22:43 (IST)

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting earlier during the game, and has been taken for scans since. Will that be it for the all-rounder in this T20 World Cup?
22:39 (IST)

FOUR! Mohammad Rizwan brings up his half-century in style, going for a short-arm pull through the midwicket region off Bumrah. The wicketkeeper-batter has taken 41 balls to get to his ninth fifty in T20Is, hitting three fours and two sixes along the way. PAK 116/0
22:32 (IST)

100 partnership up between Babar and Rizwan for the first wicket, the former collecting a single right after bringing up his half-century. PAK 100/0
22:31 (IST)

SIX! What a way for Babar Azam to bring up his half-century — his 21st in T20s — pulling over the midwicket region off Chakravarthy! Started slow earlier in the innings, but has since muscled his way through and is very much dominating the Indian bowlers. PAK 99/0
22:07 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Rizwan and Babar for the first wicket, the former collecting a single in the eighth over to complete the milestone. Rizwan has played the aggressor so far in the innings. Has come at nearly run-a-ball, with the pair consuming 48 balls so far. PAK 50/0
21:16 (IST)

OUT! Hardik Pandya c Babar Azam b Haris Rauf 11 (8)

Slower length ball outside off. Pandya wanted to clear the straight boundary but skied it to deep cover where Babar takes a good catch.
21:05 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja departs.

Ravindra Jadeja c sub (Mohammad Nawaz) b Hasan Ali 13 (13)

Slower ball from Hasan does the trick as Jadeja flicks it to mid-wicket who takes a good catch after covering some distance. 
20:36 (IST)

Pant falls! 

Rishabh Pant c & b Shadab Khan 39 (30)

Wrong'un does the job for Pakistan and Shadab. Huge wicket this as the dangerous stand is broken. A slow tossed up ball. Pant went for a lofted sweep but only managed a top edge that Shadab took wide of non-striker's end. 
20:00 (IST)

SKY departs! 

Suryakumar Yadav c †Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 11 (8)

Keeper Rizwan dives to his left to pull off a brilliant catch. The length ball straightened just a bit as Surya tried to play the cut. It resulted in a thick outside edge and Rizwan responded excellently.
19:43 (IST)

OUT! KL Rahul b Shaheen Shah Afridi 3 (8)

Afridi is on fire! A fuller inswinging delivery removed Rohit. Another inswinging delivery, this time from length, has cleaned up Rahul. The batter was committed on the front foot but the ball came back in to beat the bat-pad gap. Terrific bowling. 
19:34 (IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1)

Shaheen Shah strikes in the first over. Rohit Sharma gets out for a golden duck. Fuller delivery, tailed in to trap India vice-captain. 
19:08 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
19:05 (IST)

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
19:02 (IST)

We are moments away from the toss. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have made their way to the middle. 

Live Score India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Shami’s final over also turns out to be the last over of the match as the Pakistanis finish off in style — Rizwan smacking a six and back-to-back fours to bring the equation down to single digit, followed by a single, with Babar coming back for a second to seal the deal. Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets — the first time the Men in Blue have been handed a 10-wicket loss in Twenty20 Internationals — and end their winless run in World Cups in the process. Some emotional celebrations out there at the moment, and Pakistan deserve every bit of joy right now for the clinical manner with which they’ve gone about business today.

Preview: India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.

It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.

Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group game decided by a 'bowl-out' and a five-run loss in the final.

"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.

"Records are meant to be broken."

The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.

'Full of intensity'

"The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game," said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.

India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs PAK T20 Live Match Latest Cricket Updates, When and where to watch, TV channel, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being "very strong".

He also shrugged off the significance of his side's dominance.

"These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition," he said.

"You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game."

Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team's batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.

India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.

The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.

Pandya backing

Kohli backed his team's match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling.

"He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us," said Kohli.

Despite the anticipation ahead of the game, the political soundtrack is also playing in the background.

During the week, there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

Click here for match streaming details

Click here for our complete T20 World Cup coverage

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: October 24, 2021 23:24:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, 10 players to watch out for in main tournament
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, 10 players to watch out for in main tournament

From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, here are 10 players to keep an eye on in the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021: Leadership will be key in India-Pakistan clash, says Matthew Hayden
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Leadership will be key in India-Pakistan clash, says Matthew Hayden

Terming the match a real dogfight, Hayden said the margin for error will be very little in the big match so leadership will be the key to the outcome of the match.

T20 World Cup 2021: Heavyweights India face dark horses Pakistan in high-voltage opener
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Heavyweights India face dark horses Pakistan in high-voltage opener

This is a match that everyone awaits in the global event — the fans because of its novelty factor, the ICC and the broadcasters for filling up the coffers. Everyone is invested be it emotionally, like the fans, or materially, like the other stakeholders