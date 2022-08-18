The Indian Army on Thursday rescued a trekker from a height of 12,000 feet near Nundkol Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district after they received a distress call from a group of trekerrs.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday rescued a trekker from a height of 12,000 feet near Nundkol Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district after they received a distress call from a group of trekerrs.

On a distress call by a group of trekkers at 12,000 ft near Nundkol Lake in Ganderbal District, the nearby Assam Rifles post responded swiftly by rushing a team to the spot and providing the ailing trekker with first aid and oxygen: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/7XLHHxWGks — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

The Army officials said that on receiving the distress call the personnel at the nearby Assam Rifles post responded swiftly by rushing a team to the spot and providing the ailing trekker with first aid and oxygen.

According to a report in Kashmir Patriot, the trekker was safely rescued to Forest Guest House at Trunkhal and resuscitated.

“He was subsequently evacuated with care in dark hours through treacherous terrain and inclement weather and handed over to Medical Officer of civil administration at Naranag. Patient is stable now and admitted in SKIMS, Srinagar,” the report quoted the Army spokesperson as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.