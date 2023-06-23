J&K: Indian Army, police foil infiltration bid, kill 4 terrorists in Kupwara

Four terrorists trying to infiltrate on Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were killed in Kala Jungle area of Machhal sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

The terrorists were gunned downed in a joint operation by the Indian Army and police.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” Kashmir Zone police said.

The encounter comes merely days after five terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kupwara region on 16.

Around eight days ago, a major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara was foiled by the security forces in a similar joint operation.

On 13 June, a similar joint operation was carried in which two terrorists were killed near LoC in Dobanar area of Machil in Kupwara district.

With inputs from agencies

