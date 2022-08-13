J&K government sacks Syed Salahuddin's son

Syed Abdul Mueed was suspiciously appointed in 2012 as an IT consultant on a contractual basis by circumventing the rules

New Delhi: Syed Abdul Mueed, working as IT Manager at the JKEDI (J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute), is the son of self-styled Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin.

Mueed was suspiciously appointed in 2012 as an IT consultant on a contractual basis by circumventing the rules.

“At least three members of the selection panel comprised officers known to be terrorist sympathisers. His contractual position was subsequently converted into a permanent one," sources said.

"No mandatory CID verification was done in Mueed’s case. Since the time of his appointment in 2013 to 2019, at least three terror attacks were executed in and around the JKEDI complex in Pampore. Several security force personnel had lost their lives. Mueed played a crucial role in these attacks by giving targets and logistics," sources alleged. He has also been indoctrinating young boys and girls coming to JKEDI to start their own enterprises.

It is interesting to note that Salahuddin’s other two sons — Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf — were also inducted in the government system in the 2000s in brazen violation of norms while circumventing the vetting process. Both were sacked later and are now in jail, facing trial.

