Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive

FP Staff May 13, 2022 20:38:28 IST
J&K: Four dead, 20 injured as bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims catches fire near Katra

The bus caught fire on 13 May, 2022 near Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Image: New18

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured on Friday when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire near Karta in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive.

A forensic team is looking into the cause of fire. Calling the incident unfortunate, the Luitenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Rs 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured, he added.

With inputs from PTI

