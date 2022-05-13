J&K: Four dead, 20 injured as bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims catches fire near Katra

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured on Friday when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire near Karta in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive.

Four people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus full of pilgrims on route to Mata #VaishnoDevi shrine base camp caught fire near #ShaniDev temple in #Katra on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/OKOQDg2hU3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 13, 2022

A forensic team is looking into the cause of fire. Calling the incident unfortunate, the Luitenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus incident in Katra. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

Rs 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.