J&K ex-CM Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar for chanting 'Jai Hind' as tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India FP Staff Aug 22, 2018 15:13:04 IST

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.

File image of Farooq Abdullah. Reuters

Abdullah was heckled in Srinagar over his chanting Bharat maata ki jai and Jai hind when he was paying his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reports have said. Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled.

Locals at the dargah in Srinagar heckled and protested against the leader when he visited the mosque. Dozens of youth also hurled shoes and disrupted the congregation forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

Abdullah has come under fire for chanting the slogans at the Dargah Hazratbal which is supposed to be a traditional National Congress bastion, reported India Today.

He has also faced heavy criticism on Twitter.

 

With inputs from IANS


