J&K ex-CM Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar for chanting 'Jai Hind' as tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Abdullah was heckled in Srinagar over his chanting Bharat maata ki jai and Jai hind when he was paying his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reports have said. Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled.

Locals at the dargah in Srinagar heckled and protested against the leader when he visited the mosque. Dozens of youth also hurled shoes and disrupted the congregation forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

Abdullah has come under fire for chanting the slogans at the Dargah Hazratbal which is supposed to be a traditional National Congress bastion, reported India Today.

He has also faced heavy criticism on Twitter.

There is no Indian in Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah. Similarly, there is no Pakistani in Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah. He is the ultimate manifestation of our confusion. — Junaid Qureshi (@JQ_plaintalk) August 21, 2018

Stop Mr Farooq Abdullah ,your praises for Vajpyee jee carry no logic.He buried ur autonomy resolution & prince Umar Abdullah still continued in his cabnit.Sorry to say ur dynasty has always stabbed https://t.co/yc73a11UmW build ur bridges using our blood & Skelton — Er. Rasheed (@mlalangate) August 17, 2018

Maja as gaya... What a moment to see Farooq Abdullah chanting nationalist slogans and behaving like one of us.. Nice welcome feeling.. Keep it up Farooq Abdullah and family and it will be a new beginning for J&K — Booknest.in (@nkgupta22) August 22, 2018

Nothing surprising about that bit of Showmanship! #FarooqAbdullah is known to sing 'secular' bhajans in Delhi & openly advocate Separatism while delivering fiery speeches in Kashmir! — RD (@DharRenuka) August 20, 2018

With inputs from IANS