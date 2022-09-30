Srinagar: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian’s Chitragam area and Baramulla’s Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.

J&K | An encounter underway between terrorist(s) & security forces at the Chitragam area of Shopian: Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/o89MeZmVyV — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir’s Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, a police official said.

J&K | Encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/T1cfYGGqOs — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, he said.

