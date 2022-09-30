J&K: Encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla after forces launch search operations
The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.
Srinagar: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian’s Chitragam area and Baramulla’s Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.
J&K | An encounter underway between terrorist(s) & security forces at the Chitragam area of Shopian: Police
J&K | Encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Police
Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, he said.
With inputs from agencies
