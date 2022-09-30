India

J&K: Encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla after forces launch search operations

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

FP Staff September 30, 2022 08:51:55 IST
Security personnel stand guard during the operation on Friday. ANI

Srinagar: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian’s Chitragam area and Baramulla’s Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, he said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 30, 2022 08:51:55 IST

