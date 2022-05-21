J&K: Employment verification process for govt positions becomes digital

The government, through a General Administration Department order dated 20 May, notified that from 1 June, verification rolls on first appointment to any position in the government shall be processed digitally through a specially designed web portal

Earlier, the Union Territory government, through a General Administration Department order dated 20 May, notified that from 1 June, verification rolls on first appointment to any position in the government shall be processed digitally through a specially designed web portal. This means the previous practice of newly selected officials to various government positions submitting their verification rolls manually shall come to an end, a statement read.

It further stated that the new system is "very much like the passport application system as the newly selected successful candidates shall be asked to fill in the verification related information online and submit it to the appointing authority who in turn after ensuring that the eligibility conditions pertaining to educational qualifications, age, reservation etc have been met and are backed by genuine certificates, shall forward the V-rolls to the CID for field enquiries and check of criminal records to ascertain the character conduct and antecedents of the selected candidates through its field functionaries which too shall take place via the digital platform."

The web portal has been designed by the IT department of University of Kashmir in record time and at a very competitive rate, as per the statement. By switching over from the manual to the digital, it is expected that employment verification would become speedier, time bound and transparent, it added.

