New Delhi: As many as eight students were injured after a mini bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

8 students injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Udhampur district. The bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village. Injured shifted to a district hospital.

According to the reports, the bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village. The incident created a lot of panic in the area and a large number of people gathered at the accident site, some of them even volunteering in the rescue operations.

Visuals from the accident site near Massora in Udhampur where a minibus carrying several students fell into a gorge. 8 reportedly injured & shifted to a district hospital

Police said that the injured students were rushed to a local district hospital and the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

