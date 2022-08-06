India

FP Staff August 06, 2022 09:34:34 IST
J&K: Eight students injured after bus falls into gorge in Udhampur district

Representational image. ANI

New Delhi: As many as eight students were injured after a mini bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the reports, the bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village. The incident created a lot of panic in the area and a large number of people gathered at the accident site, some of them even volunteering in the rescue operations. 

Police said that the injured students were rushed to a local district hospital and the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 06, 2022 09:37:57 IST

