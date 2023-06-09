J&K attaches 125 ‘proceeds of terrorism’ properties of Jamaat-e-Islami

As many as 125 immovable properties including land and buildings located at 83 locations have been attached by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after they were found to be the “proceed of terrorism.”

Police informed that these properties were identified to be used for the purpose of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The properties were identified as a result of terrorism-related investigations by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and executive wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. They have been attached under Sections 8 and 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police asked people to refrain from being associated with the sale, purchase, tenancy, lease or any other type of transaction with respect to the notified attached properties.

In May this year, property held by or linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir worth Rs 3 crores (approx) was sealed to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s national security.

“The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land falling under survey number 2990/2666/270 and survey number 3551/2979/263 has been sealed and entry/usage barred has been prohibited,” an official statement read.

Additionally, “Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified to date, it further added.

The action, it is expected, would significantly dent terror funding in J-K besides being another major step in restoring the rule of law and a society without fear.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the Union Territory of J-K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

With inputs from ANI

