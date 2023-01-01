J&K: At least three civilians killed, several injured in suspected terror attack in Rajouri

At least three civilians have been killed and several others injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Sunday, several media reports said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said police, along with the Army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two armed men behind the attack at Upper Dangri village, about eight km from Rajouri town.

Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar (45), Deepak Kumar (23) and Pritam Lal (57), an official said, adding the critically injured are being airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.

The injured have been identified Shishu Pal (32), Pawan Kumar (38), Rohit Pandit (27), Saroj Bala (35), Ridham Sharma (17) and Pawan Kumar (32), he said.

Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Dr Mehmood, said 10 people injured in the firing were brought to the hospital.

J&K | Three people were brought dead. Out of the 7 injured people, 5 are stable and 2 are in serious condition. There are gunshot injuries on the body of the injured people: Dr Javed Chaudhary, Emergency Medical Services, Government Medical College & Associated Hospital Rajouri pic.twitter.com/WnBP4d1MBF — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

‘A major security lapse’

Quoting eyewitnesses, officials told PTI two suspected terrorists appeared in the village around 7 pm and opened indiscriminate firing on three houses and fled.

The firing ended within 10 minutes. First, they attacked a house in the Upper Dangri and then they moved 25 meters away and shot several persons there. They also fired on another house 25 meters away from the second house while fleeing the village, an official said.

Three of them were declared brought dead, he added. He said the injured had multiple bullet wounds.

Deeraj Kumar, sarpanch of Dangri, said gunshots were heard around 7 pm and after some time their intensity increased.

Later, I received calls that there was firing by terrorists, he added.

Kumar said it was after a long time that targeted killings were carried out in the area.

He termed the incident as a major security lapse.

There was already a threat perception and searches too were conducted in some of the areas of the district, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.