J&K: Army jawan killed in Anantnag encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Watnar in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Srinagar: An Army soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Watnar in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police informed.

"Army personnel killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir," police said.

More details are currently awaited.

Earlier, four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

