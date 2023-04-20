J&K: 5 soldiers killed as terrorists attack army vehicle in Poonch

Five soldiers were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

The army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames likely after grenades were lobbed by the terrorists.

“An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists,” the army in its statement said.

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

“The terrorists took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the statement added.

The deceased soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident. The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators.

Attack after Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto announced India visit

The attack happened on the day Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced a visit to India next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa.

Notably, a G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to be held in Srinagar between 22 and 24 May 2023.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.