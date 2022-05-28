J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, police informed

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter at Shitipora in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"Killed terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie resident of Chakwangund, Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar, resident of Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several terror crimes," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in the Jumagund village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Before that, three terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Baramulla on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

