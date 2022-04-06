J&K: 1 terrorist killed in Tral area of Awantipora, encounter underway

In a post on Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said the police and security forces were on the job as the operation continued

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that started at Tral area of Awantipora on Wednesday morning. In a post on Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said the police and security forces were on the job as the operation continued.

The identity of the terrorist, gunned down by the security personnel, is not known immediately.

As per reports, the encounter started soon after security forces were tipped off about the presence of terrorists in the area. They then immediately cordoned off the area.

On 30 March 2022, security forces have gunned down two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar.

Further details on the ongoing encounter are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.