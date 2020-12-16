JIPMER PG 2021: Rank letter for DM, MCh January sessions released at jipmer.edu.in

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to send the scanned copies of all the relevant documents/ certificates by 16 December via email at jipmercourse.jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER PG 2021 rank letter for DM/ MCh January 2021 session has been released by Jawaharlal Institute of Post Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on its official website: jipmer.edu.in.

According to Hindustan Times, to download their JIPMER Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) January 2021 session rank card, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password on the official website.

JIPMER PG 2021 result for admission to DM and MCh programmed was declared on 11 December, 2020. The entrance examination was conducted on 6 December, 2020.

The subject line of the mail must only mention the name of the course.

Steps to check and download JIPMER DM/ MCh January 2021 session:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research: jipmercourse.jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest Announcements, click on the link that reads, "Download Rank Letter for JIPMER DM/MCh January 2021 Session."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to key in your User ID and password correctly.

Step 4: Tap on the Login button.

Step 5: Your JIPMER DM/ MCh January 2021 session rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check details including the spelling of your name, score, rank before saving and taking a printout.

Here is the direct link to download JIPMER DM/ MCh January 2021 session rank card.