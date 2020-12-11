JIPMER PG 2020: Results for DM, MCh courses declared at jipmer.edu.in, submit documents by 16 Dec

Reports said that students will be able to download their rank letter from the official website from 14 December, 11 am onwards

JIPMER PG 2020: JIPMER result for DM/MCh entrance examination result 2021 has been declared by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on its official website jipmer.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for JIPMER DM/MCh entrance test can check their qualifying status using their login credentials.

The result mentions candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, percentage, rank and eligibility status.

The JIPMER DM/MCh entrance exam was conducted on 6 December 2020. Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible for admission into Doctorate of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), DM and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes.

Shortlisted candidates will have to send the scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates by 16 December 2020 via email at jipmercourse.jipmer.edu.in. Students must note that the subject line of the email must only mention the name of the course.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research - jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Announcements tab, click on the link that reads, "Overall Result - D.M./M.Ch. Entrance Examination held on 06.12.2020."

Step 3: Subject-wise result will open on the page. Click on the subject for which you want to check.

Step 4: The result will open in PDF format. Check for your name, marks, rank and qualifying status.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for future use.

Here is the direct link to check JIPMER DM/MCh entrance exam result 2021.

To check the notification released by JIPMER regarding the subsequent admission DM/MCh programmers, click here.